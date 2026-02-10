Police: Pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A pedestrian is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Henderson on Monday evening.

The Henderson Police Department tells us this happened at 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway.

The driver remained on scene and is said to be cooperating with investigators.

Police shut down all but one northbound lane of Eastern Avenue while they conducted their investigation.

As of 10 p.m. Monday, authorities had not released any additional information about the collision.

This follows a deadly 24 hours for pedestrians on roads across the Las Vegas Valley. Two people died after being hit by vehicles. Another two people, including a 2-year-old girl, were left with life-threatening injuries when a car jumped a curb and hit them near the Las Vegas Strip.