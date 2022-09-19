Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck at Flamingo, Decatur in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard on Monday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

Police say the crash was reported at approximately 11:24 a.m. It happened on Flamingo, west of Decatur.

According to police, a motorcycle and a white truck were involved in the crash.

Responding medical personnel transported the motorcyclist to University Medical Center's trauma center, where he was ponounced deceased.

Police say the driver of the truck remained at the scene. Their investigation is ongoing.

Traffic on Flamingo was shut down between Decatur Boulevard and Edmond Street (just west of Decatur).

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and plan other routes.