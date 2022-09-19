LVMPD: Motorcyclist dies in crash with box truck near Flamingo, Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a motorcyclist died after a crash with a box truck Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred at Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Flamingo Road, approaching a private driveway on the north side of Flamingo Road. The driver of the box truck was turning left from eastbound Flamingo Road to the private driveway from an uncontrolled dedicated left turn lane.

The driver of the box truck, 49-year-old Arvin Tanda, failed to yield the right of way and crossed the motorcyclist's travel path, resulting in a collision according to police.

The motorcyclist was transported to UMC Trauma by ground ambulance from the collision scene, where, despite medical intervention, he was pronounced deceased by trauma staff.

The box truck driver remained at the collision scene and did not show any signs of impairment, Las Vegas police said.

The motorcyclist's death marks the 104th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2022. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.