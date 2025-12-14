Police: Motorcyclist dead after crashing into U-Haul truck

UPDATE | Saturday, 10:26 p.m.

LVMPD has shared additional details on Saturday's fatal collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Blue Diamond Road and Las Vegas Boulevard around 3:56 p.m.

According to police, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Blue Diamond Road towards Las Vegas Boulevard, and "failed to negotiate the left turn" when in the intersection.

The motorcycle collided with a U-Haul truck in the left-turn lanes on Blue Diamond. Officials say the 65-year-old male motorcyclist "landed under the U-Haul," and died of his injuries on at the scene. His death is the 157th traffic-related fatality in 2025 in LVMPD's jurisdiction.

The U-Haul driver remained on scene and was not suspected of impairment. LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section continues to investigate this incident.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has shared details regarding a traffic incident that occurred this Saturday on northbound Las Vegas Boulevard at Blue Diamond Road.

According to police, a collision happened between a motorcycle and a truck at the intersection. Police confirmed one fatality involved with this incident.

LVMPD advises avoiding the area at this time, and to expect all lanes of the intersection to be closed for several hours.