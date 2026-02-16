Police: Impairment suspected in fatal crash near Lake Mead, Lamb Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal collision involving a man on a mobility scooter is under investigation in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Sunday night.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms this happened near the intersection of Lake Mead and Lamb boulevards at approximately 7:40 p.m.

A spokesperson for LVMPD tells Channel 13 that, "Despite attempts to save the victim's life, he succumbed to his injuries." We're told a suspect is in custody.

Police add that impairment is suspected as a contributing factor in the collision.

We're told the intersection will likely be closed until after 12 a.m. while investigators collect evidence at the scene.