Police: Hit-and-run driver arrested for pedestrian's death on Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have arrested the driver wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision early Thursday morning.

At 3:17 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a pedestrian who was hit by a pickup truck on Las Vegas Boulevard near Cactus Avenue.

Based on evidence, witness statements and video surveillance, investigators determined the pedestrian, a 47-year-old man, was walking south on Las Vegas Boulevard when he was hit by a 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup truck.

In a news release, LVMPD noted "no sidewalk was provided" in the area, "and there was no artificial lighting for the roadway."

"The Ford and the driver fled the scene without providing identifying information," police stated.

Despite the intervention of emergency medical responders, police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the collision scene.

Investigators later identified the driver of the Ford as 59-year-old Pedro Jimenez, Jr. of Ontario, Calif. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

This death marks the 159th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction so far in 2025. Police note that the collision remains under investigation by the department's Collision Investigation Section.