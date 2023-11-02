Police: Father charged after St. George crash kills his two sons

ST. GEORGE (KTNV) — Two children are dead after a crash in St. George, Utah.

According to the St. George Police Department, the crash happened on Sunday at 5:18 p.m. in the 500 block of Dixie Drive.

Investigators said they received reports that a black sedan crashed into a power pole. Witnesses saw two injured children in the back seat and broke the vehicle's windows in order to reach them.

Police said the children were not breathing when they were removed from the car. Witnesses began giving the children CPR. However, the four-year-old and nine-year-old both died from their injuries.

The 36-year-old driver, who is the father of the young boys, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and remains in ICU, as of Monday.

On Wednesday, St. George police said the father has been identified as Eric Babauta. They added that initial tests show that he tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. Investigators said at the time of the crash, there was also a jail release agreement that stemmed from a domestic violence arrest on Oct. 19. The agreement prohibited Babauta from having any contact with the mother of the children.

Police said an arrest warrant will be served whenever Babauta is released from the hospital. He is facing several charges including negligence resulting in death, violating a protective order, driving under the influence, and reckless driving.

Investigators are also looking to identify and speak with additional witnesses to this crash, specifically the occupants of a white Ford pickup that narrowly missed colliding with the sedan before the crash as well as the occupants of a red Chevrolet Avalanche.

St. George Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call St. George police at 435-627-4300 and reference incident number #23P029103.