Police: Driver flees after multi-car collision fatally injures teenager in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver suspected of fatally injuring a pedestrian in a multi-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas is at large on Tuesday night.

Officers with the North Las Vegas Police Department were called to the area of Belmont Street and east Carey Avenue at 3:38 p.m. to respond to the crash.

Four vehicle were involved in the collision at a four-way stop. Police say the pedestrian, a juvenile female, was struck by one of the cars and pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on a preliminary investigation, officers determined a 2005 Cadillac Escalade and a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro were "driving recklessly" as they approached the four-way stop, where a "white work pickup" and a blue Chevrolet Traverse were stopped.

As the pickup driver advanced into the intersection, the Escalade "failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the pickup," police stated in a news release.

The crash redirected the Escalade and it also struck the Chevrolet Traverse. It continued northbound after the crash and "began to lose control," driving onto the sidewalk and hitting the pedestrian, police stated.

After the crash, police say the driver of the Escalade ran off and had yet to be apprehended as of this report.

The driver of the Camaro remained at the scene and was arrested for traffic-related charges. That driver was not publicly identified by police.

The driver of the Chevrolet Traverse was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police noted the driver of the white pickup had minor injuries and was not hospitalized.

Anyone with information that could help North Las Vegas police in their investigation of this collision is asked to call the police department at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.