LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police officers across Southern Nevada are ramping up efforts to enhance safety for bicyclists as part of a county-wide push to prevent deadly crashes and remind drivers to share the road.

The initiative comes as cyclists face increasing dangers on busy roads while commuting to work, running errands, and making deliveries.

VIDEO: Jhovani Carrillo speaks to a cyclist who delivers food on her bike

Police boost bike safety amid increase in cyclist deaths

Jasmine, who has been delivering food on her bike for the past three years, pedals through some of the busiest and most dangerous streets for bicyclists in the valley day and night to ensure customers get their meals on time.

"The car comes with gas, and also I can't maneuver around the city the way that I need to," Jasmine said when asked why she uses a bike instead of a car.

However, Jasmine says it's not always safe for her on the road when making deliveries, and she's even had some close calls.

"They don't really like to share the road," Jasmine said.

"People are not looking to the left or right, and then the left again, so I have gotten bumped in the back before," Jasmine said.

Jasmine is not alone. A new study ranked Nevada as the 9th most dangerous state in the country for cyclists.

The research comes from bicycle law experts at Bicycle Accident Lawyers Group , who analyzed 2022 traffic incident data from the NHTSA. The states were then ranked according to the percentage of traffic incidents that involved a bicyclist.

Nationally, 1,081 of a total 39,193 traffic incidents involved a bicyclist in 2022, equating to 2.76%. However, some states saw a higher incident rate than others.

According to Zero Fatalities Nevada, in 2024, 15 bicyclists lost their lives across the state, with 11 of those happening in Clark County.

And as of September 2025, in Metro's jurisdiction, 7 cyclists have died.

Erin Breen, director of the Road Equity Alliance Project at UNLV, says this year, bicycle fatalities in Clark County are up 50% compared to the same time last year.

"Until we can build the infrastructure to support those people traveling outside of cars, we need drivers to pay 100% attention," Breen said.

Police departments across the valley will enforce bicycle laws on Wednesday to make drivers aware of safety requirements.

"There will be a police officer on a bike...when he sees someone that could have moved over and didn't, or someone who did not give him 3 feet, and you'll get a ticket," Breen said.

Breen says officers will be watching to make sure drivers are giving cyclists at least 3 feet of space on the road and move to the left lane whenever possible.

Jasmine says she's glad police are stepping up enforcement, but believes it would also help to have more designated bike lanes on the roads.

"We just need to look out for our bikers," Jasmine said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

