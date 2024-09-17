Police ask for help finding driver who fled after hitting a pedestrian in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New photos released by North Las Vegas Police on Tuesday show the driver accused of hitting a pedestrian, then leaving the scene.

Police say this happened at 1:40 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Craig Road.

They're looking for the driver of a white van, possibly a 2013 to 2018 Nissan NV 200, according to a press release. In video released to media, the driver was wearing a red short-sleeved T-shirt, gray-ish shorts, and gray or white athletic sneakers.

North Las Vegas Police Department These images from the North Las Vegas Police Department show a driver police believe hit a pedestrian, then fled the scene early Monday morning.

Police say the van was traveling eastbound on Craig Road, approaching the intersection with MLK Boulevard, when it hit the pedestrian, who was walking in a marked crosswalk.

"At this time, it is unknown who had the light," a North Las Vegas Police spokesperson stated.

After the collision, police say the driver of the van got out and walked toward the pedestrian, "then re-entered his vehicle and fled eastbound on Craig Road."

Police did not immediately share information on the extent of the pedestrian's injuries.

Anyone with information about this collision or the vehicle involved is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.