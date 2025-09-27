Plan ahead: NDOT releases updated I-15 South Project closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We've been keeping you updated on the I-15 South Project's progress to help you plan your routes ahead of time.

After announcing closures and restrictions earlier in September, NDOT has shared the project's schedule for the rest of September leading into the first week of October.

Here are the upcoming closures:

Sunday, September 28 to Friday, October 3 | Nightly (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Sloan Road to Blue Diamond Road

Southbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Blue Diamond Road to Starr Avenue

Intermittent on and off ramp closures along southbound I-15 between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway

Sunday, September 28 to Monday, September 29 | 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Starr Avenue closed

Monday, September 29 to Friday, October 3 | Nightly (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

Southbound I-15 reduced to one lane starting half a mile before Sloan Road to Sloan Road

Monday, September 29 to Friday, October 3 | 24/7

Southbound I-15 auxiliary lane from Warm Springs Road to Blue Diamond Road closed

During these closures, seek out alternative routes and detours, using caution when driving through affected areas. This schedule is subject to change due to "weather or other factors," NDOT said.