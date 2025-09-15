Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Watch out for lane restrictions on Interstate 15

File - Signage on Interstate 15.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There will be upcoming lane restrictions and ramp closures on Interstate 15 as part of the I-15 South Widening Project starting on Sunday at 8 p.m.

The restrictions wills be made for paving, concrete collar placement and manhole adjustments.

Here's when and where the lane restrictions will be taking place:

Nightly 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 14 to Friday, Sept. 19:

  • Intermittent on and off-ramp closures along southbound I-15 between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and St Rose Parkway.

Nightly 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 14 and Monday, Sept. 15:

  • Southbound I-15 reduced to one lane between Blue Diamond Road to Starr Avenue.

Nightly 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16 to Friday, Sept. 19:

  • Southbound I-15 reduced to one lane between Starr Avenue to Sloan Road.

24/7 Tuesday, Sept. 16 through Friday, Sept. 19:

  • Southbound I-15 reduced to three lanes between Warm Springs Road and Blue Diamond Road (auxiliary lane closed)
  • Southbound I-15 reduced to three lanes between Blue Diamond Road and Silverado Ranch Boulevard (inside lane closed)
