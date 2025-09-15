Watch out for lane restrictions on Interstate 15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There will be upcoming lane restrictions and ramp closures on Interstate 15 as part of the I-15 South Widening Project starting on Sunday at 8 p.m.

The restrictions wills be made for paving, concrete collar placement and manhole adjustments.

#FASTALERT

🚨 Expect intermittent ramp closures: I-15 SB 🚨 ⏰Nightly, 8 PM-5 AM (Sept 14-19)

⛔️From Silverado Ranch to St. Rose Pkwy. 🗓️Sun-Mon:

⬇️I-15 SB down to 1⃣ lane (Blue Diamond to Starr). 🗓️Tue-Fri:

⬇️I-15 SB down to 1⃣ lane (Starr to Sloan). ⌚️ Plan for delays! pic.twitter.com/C82s4DsDuA — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) September 14, 2025

Here's when and where the lane restrictions will be taking place:

Nightly 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 14 to Friday, Sept. 19:



Intermittent on and off-ramp closures along southbound I-15 between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and St Rose Parkway.

Nightly 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 14 and Monday, Sept. 15:



Southbound I-15 reduced to one lane between Blue Diamond Road to Starr Avenue.

Nightly 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16 to Friday, Sept. 19:



Southbound I-15 reduced to one lane between Starr Avenue to Sloan Road.

24/7 Tuesday, Sept. 16 through Friday, Sept. 19:

