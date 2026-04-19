Pedestrian hit by car, killed outside Tropicana Hotel in Laughlin

LAUGHLIN (KTNV) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed in front of a Laughlin casino on Sunday, Channel 13 has learned.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms a pedestrian was fatally injured when they were hit by a car outside the Tropicana Hotel. This happened at approximately 1:20 p.m. in the area of Casino and Tropicana drives.

As of this report, the pedestrian has not been publicly identified.

The collision prompted the closure of southbound lanes of Casino Drive, according to information from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

An LVMPD spokesperson tells Channel 13 the driver stayed at the scene, and impairment is not suspected at this time.

The investigation was said to be ongoing, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

WATCH | A traffic camera shows the area where police say the collision happened: