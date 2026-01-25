Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Pedestrian dies after crash on East Sahara and Santa Clara

serious crash
AP IMAGES
serious crash
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian died after a crash on East Sahara Avenue and Santa Clara Drive Friday night.

Police say the crash happened around 11:57 p.m. when a Kia Sportage traveling eastbound on East Sahara Avenue was approaching Santa Clara, when a pedestrian walked outside a marked crosswalk and "entered the path of the Kia."

The pedestrian was struck. Medical crews arrived and despite life-saving procedures, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team