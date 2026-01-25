Pedestrian dies after crash on East Sahara and Santa Clara

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian died after a crash on East Sahara Avenue and Santa Clara Drive Friday night.

Police say the crash happened around 11:57 p.m. when a Kia Sportage traveling eastbound on East Sahara Avenue was approaching Santa Clara, when a pedestrian walked outside a marked crosswalk and "entered the path of the Kia."

The pedestrian was struck. Medical crews arrived and despite life-saving procedures, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.

