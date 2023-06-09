Parking nearly full at Las Vegas airport, officials warn

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're flying out of Harry Reid International Airport this weekend, you may want to consider getting a ride there.

That's the warning from airport officials on Friday afternoon. According to an airport spokesperson, nearly all of the airport's long-term parking lots were full as of 2:30 p.m.

That includes the Terminal 1 long-term parking garage, the Terminal 1 economy lot and the Terminal 3 economy lot. The Terminal 3 garage was "filling up," officials stated on social media.

Weekend Parking Outlook:

❌Terminal 1 Long Term Garage - FULL

❌T1 Economy - FULL

❌T3 Economy - FULL

🟢T3 Garage - FILLING UP



Availability changes throughout the day, so word to the wise:

⌛️Allow extra time to find a spot

🚖Consider getting a ride to the airport pic.twitter.com/yInCMxaKxp — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) June 9, 2023

While parking availability can change throughout the day, airport officials advised travelers to allow extra time to find a parking spot or consider getting a ride to the airport rather than parking.

Meeting the increasing demand for parking at Harry Reid International has been an ongoing problem in recent months.

Parking garages and lots regularly fill up for big weekends like festivals, major sporting events and concerts. March of 2023 was reportedly the second-busiest month ever recorded at the Las Vegas airport.

Recently, airport officials announced an expansion of the Terminal 1 economy parking lot that added 1,100 spaces. At the end of March, another 600 covered, long-term parking spots were added to the T1 parking garages, officials said previously.