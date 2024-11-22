Watch Now
Paradise between Harmon and Flamingo shut down due to union workers' protest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police said southbound Paradise Road is shut down from Flamingo Road due to the Culinary Union workers' protest at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Combined with the traffic from the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, drivers are advised to avoid Paradise Road in both directions between Harmon Avenue and Flamingo Road.

Police officers are on the scene conducting a planned arrest of union workers.

