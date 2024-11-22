Culinary Union continues strike at Virgin Hotels with planned arrest by Metro police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — No end in sight for the Culinary Union's strike at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Thursday night, union workers held a peaceful civil disobedience demonstration outside the casino — marking the seventh day of their strike — the same day as the beginning of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

A group of culinary members were arrested during the peaceful demonstration at the hotel and loaded up into Metro police transports.

It is important to note that the union planned these arrests in coordination with Metro.

Hundreds of union workers have been fighting for a new five-year contract for more than a year, fighting for better working conditions and pay.

Union workers from other Strip properties have also been at the Virgin strikes supporting the demonstrators.

In the meantime, Virgin Hotels says that they have hired temporary workers to fill the shortage caused by the strike.

Channel 13 reached out to Virgin Hotels about the civil disobedience. In a statement they said quote:

"It is disappointing that Culinary Union leaders are prepared to spend their own members’ resources on fake arrests, rather than engaging in constructive good faith bargaining – something they have not yet done.”

Union members have told us they plan to strike until an agreement is reached.

