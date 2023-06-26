Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Overturned concrete mixer leading to delays on I-15 near Lake Mead Boulevard

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Overturned concrete mixer
Overturned concrete mixer
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 13:29:51-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An overturned concrete mixer is causing major delays in the valley.

This happened Monday morning on Interstate 15 just before Lake Mead Boulevard.

Nevada State Police are advising motorists to avoid the area so they don't hit major delays.

So far, no timeline has been laid out on when that will be cleared.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH