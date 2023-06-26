Overturned concrete mixer leading to delays on I-15 near Lake Mead Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An overturned concrete mixer is causing major delays in the valley.
This happened Monday morning on Interstate 15 just before Lake Mead Boulevard.
Nevada State Police are advising motorists to avoid the area so they don't hit major delays.
So far, no timeline has been laid out on when that will be cleared.
#TrafficAlert ⚠️ IR15 northbound, north of Washington only one travel lane open due to overturned cement truck. Expect delays and take alternate routes. #Crash #NevadaStatePolice pic.twitter.com/ev8mBr7mh0— Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) June 26, 2023