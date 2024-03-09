Watch Now
One person dead, another hospitalized after four-car crash near Pecos, Hacienda

Posted at 1:08 PM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 16:08:47-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a Saturday afternoon crash.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at 12:31 p.m. at S. Pecos Road and E. Hacienda Avenue.

Police said four vehicles were involved and that two people were ejected from two separate cars.

Investigators said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is currently shut down and there is no timeline on when it could reopen.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

