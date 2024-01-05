One hospitalized with 'life-threatening injuries' following crash in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a collision that hospitalized one person in east Las Vegas on Friday morning.

The collision — which involved a pedestrian — occurred on Eastern and Harris Avenues around 11:51 a.m., according to Metro.

One person has been transported to UMC with life-threatening injuries. The driver remained on scene, and impairment is not suspected at this time.

Eastern Avenue is closed in both directions between Bonanza Road and Washington Avenue. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.