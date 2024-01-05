Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

One hospitalized with 'life-threatening injuries' following crash in east Las Vegas

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Police lights KTNV
Posted at 1:11 PM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 16:11:48-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a collision that hospitalized one person in east Las Vegas on Friday morning.

The collision — which involved a pedestrian — occurred on Eastern and Harris Avenues around 11:51 a.m., according to Metro.

One person has been transported to UMC with life-threatening injuries. The driver remained on scene, and impairment is not suspected at this time.

Eastern Avenue is closed in both directions between Bonanza Road and Washington Avenue. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH