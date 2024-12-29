One dead after car crashes into light pole and catches fire in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is dead after a crash in North Las Vegas that left the car fully in flames Saturday morning, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Just before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of West Carey Avenue after reports of a car crashing into a light pole.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the car fully engulfed in flames. The North Las Vegas Fire Department was called to extinguish the fire.

Officers said the driver was inside the car and pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation determined that the driver was driving westbound on Carey Avenue at high speed, entered the eastbound lanes, left the roadway, hit a light pole, and caught fire.

At the moment, speed is a factor in the crash. Officers are determining if impairment was also a factor or not.

Channel 13 looked into the fatal crash report by the Nevada Department of Public Safety in November, which showed that this year is at an all-time high for deadly crashes due to speed.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555, or using this link.