NSP trooper injured in crash with suspected impaired driver, Valley View reopens

UPDATE | 7:46 a.m.

The RTC has shared that all northbound and southbound lanes on Valley View Boulevard have reopened following this crash.

ORIGINAL STORY

We're tracking a developing story involving a suspected impaired driver that collided with a Nevada State Police (NSP) trooper.

WATCH | What we know so far, and which routes to take instead

NSP trooper injured in crash with suspected impaired driver, Valley View remains closed

It happened around 1:48 a.m. this Tuesday at the intersection of Valley View Boulevard and Meadows Lane. According to NSP, the crash was between a red Nissan sedan and a Nevada Highway Patrol cruiser.

NSP shared that the driver of the Nissan showed signs of impairment at the time.

A State Trooper was hospitalized a as result, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The Nissan driver was also taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, and according to NSP, will be booked for DUI after their release.

WATCH | Channel 13's footage of the scene

NSP trooper injured in crash with suspected impaired driver, Channel 13 on scene

This comes a day after we told you about Nevada police's Super Bowl DUI blitz numbers for 2026, which saw a rise in arrests, but a decrease in citations.

Local News Nevada police launch statewide DUI crackdown following Super Bowl weekend Hailey Gravitt

Valley View remains closed between Meadows Mall and the Springs Preserve. Use alternate routes, and avoid the area.