NSP: Semi truck crash closes two lanes on southbound I-15 at mile marker 10, hospitalizes driver

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Earlier this morning, Channel 13 learned of a traffic incident from the RTC on southbound I-15 at mile marker 10 blocking the left lane.

We reached out to Nevada State Police (NSP) for more information. According to NSP, a crash involving a single Freightliner semi truck happened at 10:58 a.m. on Saturday. Officials said that the semi truck had rolled over into the center median and hit the concrete barrier wall.

The driver of the semi truck was taken to a nearby hospital "with injuries sustained in the crash," according to NSP.

The number one and two southbound travel lanes will be closed at this time, with the number three lane remaining open, NSP shared.