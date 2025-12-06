Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

NSP: Crash on ramp from I‑15 northbound to CR‑215 westbound blocks all lanes

Nevada State Police
KTNV
Nevada State Police
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police (NSP) have shared information on social media regarding a traffic event from this evening.

According to NSP, a crash has blocked off all lanes on the ramp from I-15 (northbound) to CR-215 (westbound).

Channel 13 has reached out to NSP to learn more. Avoid the area at this time, and use alternate routes.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team