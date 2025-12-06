NSP: Crash on ramp from I‑15 northbound to CR‑215 westbound blocks all lanes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police (NSP) have shared information on social media regarding a traffic event from this evening.

CRASH blocking lanes on ramp from I-15 Northbound to CR-215 Westbound. All lanes blocked - use other routes. Start time: 12/5/2025 7:12 PM. — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) December 6, 2025

According to NSP, a crash has blocked off all lanes on the ramp from I-15 (northbound) to CR-215 (westbound).

Channel 13 has reached out to NSP to learn more. Avoid the area at this time, and use alternate routes.