NSP: 1 hospitalized following 5-vehicle crash on northbound SR-160 at mile marker 19

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sunday evening, Channel 13 learned of a crash impacting traffic near Mountain Springs.

We reached out to Nevada State Police (NSP) for more information regarding this incident.

According to NSP, Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a crash on northbound State Route 160 at mile marker 19 at 4:38 p.m. on Sunday.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to an injury crash at 4:38hrs northbound State Route 160 at mile marker 19. This crash has five vehicles involved. One person has been transported by ambulance to local area hospital in critical condition. Eastbound (north) travel lanes are closed at this time, which is causing some traffic congestion. This is still a working scene.

The crash involved five vehicles, and left one person critically injured. That individual was taken to a nearby hospital, NSP shared.

At this time, NSP has advised that eastbound (north) travel lanes will be blocked off.

Use alternate routes, and avoid the area.