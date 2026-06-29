Northbound Interstate 15 reopens near Moapa after investigation into fatal head-on crash

MOAPA (KTNV) — A deadly head-on collision forced the closure of the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Moapa on Sunday evening, according to information from Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol.

As of 10:38 p.m. Sunday, all northbound lanes of the interstate had reopened, a spokesperson for Nevada State Police told Channel 13. This comes after all lanes were shut down at approximately 8 p.m. for the investigation.

We're told the crash happened at 6:43 p.m. near mile marker 94. Traffic is being diverted from the interstate onto Exit 93 for Logandale, "for vehicles to be turned around," state police said.

At least one person was killed in the collision, and four more are injured. An adult man died at the scene. We're told two people were taken by helicopter for treatment at area hospitals; another two were taken by ambulance.

State police say the crash involved two vehicles: a passenger sedan and a pickup truck. One of the vehicles was traveling southbound when its driver lost control, crashing head-on into a vehicle traveling northbound.

"Further information will be provided following the preliminary investigation," a state police spokesperson wrote.

Nevada State Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

As far as alternate routes go through this area, your options are limited.

We double-checked with Nevada State Police, who confirmed our suspicions that I-15 is the only direct route from that area to Mesquite and beyond.

It's possible to take U.S. 93 past Caliente and into Panaca, which would spit you back out near Cedar City, Utah — and take you past the largest wildfire currently burning in the Silver State, the Grapevine Fire in Lincoln County.

Your other option would be to travel south from Las Vegas on Interstate 40 into Arizona and continue on another northern route from there.

Each of those options will take you at least four hours out of the way, by our calculations — and likely more.

When we were assessing alternate route options, Google Maps wanted to take us east on Moapa Valley Boulevard and then north on Carp Elgin Road. We had concerns about whether this would be a viable route, because much of it appeared unpaved.

We asked viewers to call and let us know if they tried it and how it worked out. Two drivers responded and let us know it is not a viable route. Drivers reported that a gate along the road was closed, and a police officer turned them back in the direction they came. (Thank you to those who called to share their experiences.)