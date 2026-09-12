Nevada State Police investigates two fatal crashes overnight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police have shared with Channel 13 that two fatal crashes from last night are under investigation.

WATCH | What we know so far

NSP investigates two fatal crashes overnight

Deadly wrong-way collision

The first crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, shutting down northbound US-95 near Snow Mountain after a wrong-way crash at mile marker 99.

A sedan traveling southbound in the northbound lanes collided with an SUV, which caused the SUV to catch fire.

RTC

The sedan's driver, identified as an adult man, and the unidentified SUV driver both died at the scene, NSP said. A passenger from the sedan was hospitalized in critical condition.

Crash kills motorcyclist

NSP said the second collision happened around 12:31 a.m. on Saturday in the area of westbound Craig Road at I-11, closing the intersection and all on and off ramps at the time.

RTC

According to NSP, the crash involved a sport utility vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, NSP said.

The valley's new initiative

These incidents come after we told you about multiple critical crashes that followed the 100 Deadliest Days that caused death and serious injury.

To combat these fatalities after Labor Day weekend, the Nevada Zero Fatalities Program announced their "2026 "Drive Like a Nevadan" campaign.