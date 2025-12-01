Nevada Highway Patrol's second annual DUI Blitz results in 49 arrests

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol conducted its second annual "Sergeant Abbate and Tropper Felix" DUI Blitz on Saturday night in honor of NHP Patrol Sergeant Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix.

Both were tragically killed in the line of duty by an impaired driver on Nov. 30, 2023.

The Nevada Highway Patrol partnered with law enforcement agencies across Nevada, including the California Highway Patrol, to remove as many impaired drivers as possible from the roads.

As a result of the blitz, there were 818 traffic stops, 414 citations issued, 49 arrests and 38 DUI arrests.

The participating agencies included:

