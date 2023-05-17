NDOT announces Tropicana bridge demolition, closures along Frank Sinatra Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation announced the closure of Frank Sinatra Drive next week as they prepare to demolish the Tropicana bridge.

The north half of the bridge will be demolished over the three-day period, which is part of the ongoing I-15/Tropicana overhaul project, nicknamed "Dropicana."

The closure will last from Monday, May 22 at 11 p.m. until Thursday, May 25 at 7 a.m., NDOT said in a news release on Thursday. Frank Sinatra will be closed between Arena Drive and Excalibur Way, under the bridge, but access to both roads will be maintained from north and south.

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling through work zones, or nearby. Additionally, drivers should take alternate routes during their commutes, if possible, according to NDOT.

All previously ongoing ramp closures will remain in place, and Tropicana Avenue will remain in the diverging diamond interchange configuration between New York, New York and Dean Martin Drive.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or ktnv.com/traffic for real-time traffic updates.