"Dropicana" project continues in Las Vegas with overnight Tropicana closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More closures are coming to Tropicana as the highway overhaul project nicknamed "Dropicana" enters its second month.

Starting midnight, March 21, all lanes will be closed on Tropicana eastbound and westbound from Dean Martin to NY-NY Driveway. The roadways will be shut down from 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m.

Dropicana started on January 17. The westbound ramp will be closed for nine months and the eatbound flyover is set to be down for 18 months.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Tropicana WB, Dean Martin to Polaris, 2 lanes closed

March 29-30, 2 a.m.-5 a.m.

March 29-30, 2 a.m.-5 a.m. Tropicana EB, Polaris to Dean Martin, 2 lanes closed

March 29-30, 2 a.m.-5 a.m.

March 29-30, 2 a.m.-5 a.m. Dean Martin NB and SB, Tropicana to Palms Center, 1 lane closed in each direction

March 26-30, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

March 26-30, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Tropicana EB and WB, Dean Martin to NY-NY Driveway, all lanes closed

March 21, 12:01a.m.-5 a.m.

Get real-time traffic updates at ktnv.com/traffic.

