'Dropicana' closure to start 2 hours earlier than planned: what to know

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A major traffic project could slow down your commute for the next several days — and the Nevada Department of Transportation just announced it's starting two hours earlier than initially planned.

The Tropicana interchange project, what's become known as "Dropicana," gets underway Tuesday night.

Ready or not, it's time for "Dropicana"

At 9 p.m., road crews will start shutting down the Interstate 15 southbound off-ramps to east and westbound Tropicana Avenue. Work was originally scheduled to begin at 11 p.m., but an update from NDOT says crews will start that process earlier than planned.

Westbound lanes of Tropicana will be closed for nine months and NDOT crews take down and replace the flyover ramp.

'DROPICANA': Major closure of I-15 and Tropicana will shut down roads for several days

And that's just the first phase of the project. Drivers can expect more closures in the coming days. That includes shutting down east and westbound traffic under the Tropicana bridge for eight days.

On Jan. 27, you can expect to see a full closure of I-15 in both directions at Tropicana.

NDOT urges drivers to download the I-15 Tropicana app for real-time updates and a heads up on major closures.

