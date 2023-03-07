NDOT helps drivers navigate confusing 'diverging diamond interchange' near Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As construction continues along Tropicana over I-15, big changes to the roadway have some drivers confused.

Now, the Nevada Department of Transportation is sending out a reminder on how to navigate a ‘diverging diamond interchange.’

There are only three diverging diamond interchanges in southern Nevada — one of them being along Tropicana and I-15.

If you’ve never driven a diverging diamond interchange before, it can feel counterintuitive, like you’re driving on the wrong side of the road. It allows for two directions of traffic on the same road to temporarily cross over to the opposite side.

Drivers heading east on Tropicana can either make a right onto southbound I-15 or briefly cross over to the left side before continuing to Las Vegas Boulevard.

Drivers from northbound I-15 have a free right onto east Tropicana while drivers heading from Las Vegas Boulevard have to briefly cross over to the left before continuing on their way.

“It might seem like you’re driving in London for a few seconds. Don’t worry, you’re still in the USA. It could look at feel terribly confusing the first time you drive it, especially with all the cones and barriers. Left is right — or correct, in this case,” said Justin Hopkins, NDOT's Public Information Officer in an informational video.

NDOT says this temporary change should reduce congestion and cost, while also eliminating the need for dedicated left turn lanes and traffic signals and helping lower construction costs.

This diverging diamond will be in place on Tropicana through the middle of 2024.

For the latest updates on the Dropicana project, you can head to the project website.