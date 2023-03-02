Dropicana project seeing beginning stages of reconstruction, expected to be complete by 2025

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you've driven on the I-15 lately you may have noticed progress being made on the "Dropicana" project.

The "Dropicana" project replaces a nearly 60-year-old bridge, overpass and ramps.

PREVIOUS: 'Dropicana': Another Tropicana shutdown planned early Friday morning

The demolition of the north half of the Tropicana Avenue bridge also known as "Dropicana" kicked off "Phase 2" of the I-15 Tropicana Interchange Project. Construction crews are currently at the beginning stages of reconstruction and to help with traffic flow diverging diamond interchanges were put in place and lane shifts are expected soon.

Justin Hopkins with the Nevada Department of Transportation says these changes can be challenging for drivers to understand, but they're a great way to free up and move traffic faster.

"We've put up additional signings, signals, stripings, and things of that nature to try and alleviate some of that confusion. And what we've seen is that every time we closed it and reopened it we have a significantly fewer number of wrong-way drivers and confused people, so that's been good," said N-DOT Public Information Officer Justin Hopkins.

NDOT says in the next few weeks there will be demolition work on Tropicana over Frank Sinatra and then construction crews will start rebuilding the Tropicana Ave bridge. The entire project should be completed in early 2025.

