'Dropicana': Another Tropicana shutdown planned early Friday morning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another closure of Tropicana Avenue over Interstate 15 is planned for early Friday morning, the Nevada Department of Transportation says.

Crews are expected to shut down the roadway between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The work is planned for "repairs to the temporary diverging diamond interchange," according to NDOT.

In a previous interview with KTNV's Joe Moeller, NDOT's Justin Hopkins explained how the interchange works:

“You will come up to the light like you normally drive on the right side of the road,” Hopkins said. “You will find a signal and then you will find yourself on the left side of the road and then you will move back over to the right.”

Hopkins said the diverging diamond interchange is designed to reduce crashes. Drivers can expect the change to last at least nine months.