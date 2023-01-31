Temporary driving pattern, 'diverging diamond' set for Tropicana over the I-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you take Tropicana over Interstate 15, you will notice a new driving pattern.

Following the closure of the freeway over the weekend, NDOT says the road is now set in a diverging diamond interchange pattern.

“Confusing, we didn't know if we could make a left,” says Greg Moers.

Greg Moers says the new temporary configuration is not the easiest driving pattern, he noticed some confused drivers Monday. The Nevada Department of Transportation tore down half the Tropicana bridge over the freeway while Interstate 15 was closed for the weekend.

NDOT Public Information Officer Justin Hopkins says the drive over the freeway is different, it is now set as a diverging diamond interchange.

“You will come up to the light like you normally drive on the right side of the road,” says Justin Hopkins. “You will find a signal and then you will find yourself on the left side of the road and then you will move back over to the right.”

KTNV crews caught several people getting confused by the interchange, many driving on the wrong side of the road.

Hopkins says drivers should be aware of the changes that will last nine months, he says the diverging diamond is supposed to reduce crashes.

Hopkins also informed KTNV that Tropicana will close from Dean Martin to New York New York Monday night through Tuesday morning to update the driving pattern and to make more clear for drivers.

Another complete closure of I-15 will take place near Tropicana in the fall of this year for more work.

#Dropicana Changes…Just learned from NDOT that Tropicana will close from Dean Martin to New York New York to improve the temporary “diverging diamond interchange” that is set…it will close from 11 PM tonight through 4 AM tomorrow morning @KTNV pic.twitter.com/wTlITTIh3a — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) January 31, 2023

The project will run through the middle of 2025.