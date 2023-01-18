First phase of 'Dropicana' project begins after I-15 off-ramps close down

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After closing down the Interstate 15 southbound off-ramps to east and westbound Tropicana Avenue, closures for the Tropicana interchange project — also known as "Dropicana" — are officially underway.

On Tuesday at 9 p.m., crews began the first phase of the project, which involved closing down several I-15 off-ramps and directing drivers to exit ahead of Tropicana.

Some alternate routes drivers can take include exiting at Sahara, Spring Mountain or Flamingo ahead of the closure to access the Resort Corridor and Spring Valley. Additionally, the drivers can exit after Tropicana at Russell Road to access Allegiant Stadium and Las Vegas Boulevard on the south end.

The next big closure is just a few days away on Jan. 21.

Reminder: I-15 SB off-ramps to #Tropicana are shut down.



These I-15 SB off-ramp closures will last 9 months for WB traffic and 18 months for EB traffic to Tropicana Ave.



Exit Flamingo or Russell Rd. To avoid closure. pic.twitter.com/KLGc4PiwvC — Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberry) January 18, 2023

Justin Hopkins, the Public Information Officer for NDOT, spoke to KTNV about how the next phases of the project will impact traffic in the coming days.

"On the night of Jan. 21, there's a Golden Knights game — which we hope they win. After that, we'll be working with our partners near the stadium," Hopkins said. "On the morning of Jan. 22, we will be shutting down Tropicana for eight full days — that's east and westbound traffic. Folks won't be able to drive on Tropicana to get to either side of the I-15 there."

RELATED: Businesses near Tropicana say NDOT’s “Dropicana” project will create traffic chaos

Following the eight-day closure, Hopkins says commuters should brace for the biggest detour of the project, which is the shutdown of the I-15 north and south under Tropicana for three full days on Jan. 27.

For real-time updates, drivers can download NDOT's I-15 Tropicana app.

Get real-time traffic updates at ktnv.com/traffic.