Businesses near Tropicana say NDOT’s “Dropicana” project will create traffic chaos

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NDOT’s “Dropicana” Project has begun and I-15 Southbound offramps have been shut down sounding the alarm for some nearby businesses. Some say it will be chaotic, and others see it as an opportunity.

From traffic to long delays to accidents, Jacob Jacobi, the owner of Jacobi's Men's Fashion has some words of warning, he says buckle up, this is going to be a bumpy ride.

"This is going to be chaotic; it is going to put a strain on us," Jacobi said.

His business is on the corner of Tropicana and Valley View. While he says he feels his store is hidden, the closures from this project may be a blessing in disguise.

"It's going to be a bottleneck, so everything is going to be right here, so the more traffic sits the more people will see where I am," Jacobi said.

NDOT spokesperson says the project begins Tuesday night when the southbound Tropicana offramp at i-15 will close. Next, comes the closure of Tropicana Avenue over I-15, from Dean Martin over to New York New York, from January 22nd to the 30th. Finally, the full closure of I-15 in both directions between Russel and Flamingo from Friday, January 27th at 10 p.m. to Monday, January 30th re-opening at 5 a.m.

Just half a block away from where this project is going to take place is Kutz Barbershop on Dean Martin. Robert Zeek, the owner, says he's worried about what these closures will do for his business."

"Really hinder people from getting in and out and stuff like that making it harder for them to come to the strip, limiting the amount of tourism I get," said Zeek.

He says the timing isn't good. He's only been open for one year and now he faces this obstacle, but he's not giving up.

"I’m not going to let this get in my way, I am going to get out there, get customers, advertise, and get going," Zeek said.

To get to both of these businesses, your best alternate route is Valley View Boulevard either north or south. For Kutz Barbershop use Valley View to Ali Baba Ln. to Dean Martin or for Jacobi’s Men's Fashion you can take Valley View to Tropicana.

For more information on road closures and alternate routes, you can download the I-15 Trop app.