Mutli-vehicle crash hospitalizes four, closes intersection of East Windmill Lane and South Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A multi-vehicle crash involving three mid-sized SUVs and a minivan on East Windmill Lane and South Las Vegas Boulevard has hospitalized four, according to LVMPD.

Police have shared that two people sustained life-threatening injuries, with the remaining two receiving non-life-threatening injuries. All were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The intersection has been completely shut down in all directions, said officials, advising motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Traffic cameras show that the area remains taped off and vacant at the time of this report.

The area will remain closed until LVMPD wraps their investigation. LVMPD's Traffic Bureau continues to investigate this incident, with fatal detectives responding.