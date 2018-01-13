Mount Charleston roads clear for travel for holiday weekend

KTNV Staff
5:47 PM, Jan 12, 2018

The Nevada Department of Transportation reports that Kyle Canyon Road (State Route 156) and Lee Canyon Road (State Route 157) are currently clear with no snow tire or chain restrictions.

The snow pack, which is 8,000 feet and above, is not impacting travel conditions, and the weekend forecast calls for sun and temperatures in the 50s. 

