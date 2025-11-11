Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies in crash on State Route 158

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police responded to a report of a crash on Tuesday near State Route 158, north of mile marker 7.

The crash involved a single motorcyclist and was confirmed dead at the scene.

State Route 158 is a state highway that connects Kyle Canyon Road to Lee Canyon Road in the Spring Mountains.

State Route 158 was closed but is now open in both directions.

This is a developing story.

