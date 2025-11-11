Motorcyclist dies in crash on State Route 158

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police responded to a report of a crash on Tuesday near State Route 158, north of mile marker 7.

The crash involved a single motorcyclist and was confirmed dead at the scene.

#UpDate State Route 158(Deer Creek Road), is open in both directions. Please slow down in area and buckle up. — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) November 11, 2025

State Route 158 is a state highway that connects Kyle Canyon Road to Lee Canyon Road in the Spring Mountains.

State Route 158 was closed but is now open in both directions.

This is a developing story.