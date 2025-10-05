Motorcyclist dies after suspected DUI crash in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspected DUI crash in the northwest valley has left a motorcyclist dead.

The crash happened at the intersection of West Ann Road and Old Grove Way at around 2:38 p.m.

A driver on a Harley Davidson Road King was traveling eastbound on Ann Road when a Kia Sorrento tried to make a left turn from northbound Old Grove Way to westbound Ann Road from a stop sign. The driver of the Kia failed to yield the right of way and crossed directly in the path of the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist collided with the car and was ejected from his motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was transported to UMC with life-threatening injuries. Police later confirmed the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Kia remained at the scene and displayed signs of impairment. The driver was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

This crash remains under investigation.