Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Motorcyclist dead following suspected DUI crash in northeast Las Vegas valley

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Police lights KTNV
Posted at 7:41 AM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 10:41:49-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has died following a crash in the northeastern Las Vegas valley on Friday morning, police say.

A crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle was reported around 6:28 a.m. at the intersection of Owens Avenue and North Sandhill Road.

Arriving officers located the motorcyclist, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed with Channel 13 that the driver is currently being checked for signs of impairment.

The intersection has been closed down while the investigation is active, and drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH