Motorcyclist dead following suspected DUI crash in northeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has died following a crash in the northeastern Las Vegas valley on Friday morning, police say.

A crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle was reported around 6:28 a.m. at the intersection of Owens Avenue and North Sandhill Road.

Arriving officers located the motorcyclist, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed with Channel 13 that the driver is currently being checked for signs of impairment.

The intersection has been closed down while the investigation is active, and drivers are advised to find alternate routes.