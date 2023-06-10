Motorcycle passenger dies in I-15 crash near Mesquite

(KTNV) — The passenger of a motorcycle was killed in a crash near Mesquite on Thursday evening, Nevada State Police confirmed.

In a statement to Channel 13 on Friday, a public information officer said the crash occurred at 5:42 p.m. on Interstate 15, near mile marker 110 — about 10 miles south of Mesquite.

"Upon arrival it was determined a motorcycle lost control and went down," the official stated.

A male rider and a female passenger were on the bike at the time of the crash. State police say the male was transported to St. George Hospital with "moderate injuries."

The female passenger "succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash" and was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson stated.

The woman was not publicly identified as of this report.