Man shoots gun in air in road rage incident in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An investigation is underway in the south valley after a man fired his gun in the air during a road rage incident on Sunday evening, according to Metro Police.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Dean Martin Drive and Cactus Avenue at around 5:28 p.m.

No one was injured, and everyone involved in the road rage incident remained at the scene.

It is currently unknown if anyone has been arrested.

Detectives are currently at the scene and will take over the investigation.

