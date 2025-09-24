Man injured after being hit in a crash near Nellis Boulevard and Bonanza

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was struck by a car near Nellis Boulevard and Cedar Avenue on Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m.

7:46 PM, Sep 23 2025

Crash on SB Nellis Blvd after Bonanza Rd.

Nellis Blvd is closed in both directions from Bonanza Rd to Stewart Ave. pic.twitter.com/5f6zYrjxEA — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) September 24, 2025

According to authorities, a car was traveling south on Nellis when it struck a pedestrian who was walking outside the crosswalk.

The man was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.

The driver remained on scene, and impairment is not suspected.

Nellis Boulevard is closed in both directions.