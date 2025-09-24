Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man injured after being hit in a crash near Nellis Boulevard and Bonanza

Crash on Nellis and Bonanza
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was struck by a car near Nellis Boulevard and Cedar Avenue on Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m.

According to authorities, a car was traveling south on Nellis when it struck a pedestrian who was walking outside the crosswalk.

The man was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.

The driver remained on scene, and impairment is not suspected.

Nellis Boulevard is closed in both directions.

