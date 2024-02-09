Man arrested on hit-and-run charges after fatal crash with bicyclist

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man found lying in the street in east Las Vegas early Friday morning is the suspected victim of a hit-and-run.

Police say they were alerted to the crime after a bus driver saw the man lying in the street next to a bicycle in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Losee Road.

That was at approximately 2:30 a.m. According to police, the collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of Lake Mead, just before the intersection with Losee.

A preliminary police report states the bicyclist was riding eastbound in the left lane on Lake Mead. Investigators said evidence at the scene and video of the collision showed a 2018 Kia Optima hit the bicyclist and projected him in front of the vehicle onto the road.

That's when a 2022 Ford Econoline box truck ran over the bicyclist as he was lying in the roadway. Medical personnel declared the man dead at the scene and detectives were called in to investigate.

The driver of the Ford stopped his vehicle near the intersection with Losee Road, got out of his vehicle, and was unable to identify what he hit. Police said he was later located and helped police identify the Kia that left the scene.

Police stated the driver of the Kia was identified as 32-year-old Las Vegas native Kevin Searcy. Searcy was booked for hit-and-run-related charges.

The bicyclist's death marked the 20th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction this year.