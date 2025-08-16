Make way for storm drains: Upcoming traffic impacts on Charleston and Decatur Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A storm drain project is coming to Charleston and Decatur Boulevard — which means traffic restrictions will come into play tonight, with a tentative end date of Monday morning on August 18, according to the City of Las Vegas.

The city shared that the work will affect the following areas:

Decatur Boulevard (Northbound)

Closed at Charleston

Right turn only

Decatur Boulevard (Southbound)

Closed at Charleston

Right turn only

Charleston Boulevard

One lane open for eastbound and westbound traffic through the Decatur intersection

Traffic restrictions are anticipated to be in full swing for the entire duration of the project, according to the City of Las Vegas.

Plan alternative routes ahead of time.