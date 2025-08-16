Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Make way for storm drains: Upcoming traffic impacts on Charleston and Decatur Boulevard

The project is expected to run from August 15-18
Road Closure
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps
A portion of a street is under construction in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.
Road Closure
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A storm drain project is coming to Charleston and Decatur Boulevard — which means traffic restrictions will come into play tonight, with a tentative end date of Monday morning on August 18, according to the City of Las Vegas.

The city shared that the work will affect the following areas:

Decatur Boulevard (Northbound)

  • Closed at Charleston
  • Right turn only

Decatur Boulevard (Southbound)

  • Closed at Charleston
  • Right turn only

Charleston Boulevard

  • One lane open for eastbound and westbound traffic through the Decatur intersection

Traffic restrictions are anticipated to be in full swing for the entire duration of the project, according to the City of Las Vegas.

Plan alternative routes ahead of time.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back To School in Southern Nevada

We want to know what's on your mind as kids head back to school