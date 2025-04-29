Major closure at Tropicana Interchange lifts Thursday morning with big improvements

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The traffic on the Tropicana Interchange will see some major improvements once a 20-hour major closure lifts on Thursday, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced.

On Wednesday, NDOT closed portions of the interchange to complete work on striping and traffic signals. The closures run from Wednesday, April 30 at 9 a.m. to Thursday, May 1 at 5 a.m.

What closed on Wednesday

9 a.m. Wednesday, April 30 to 5 a.m. Thursday, May 1



East and westbound Tropicana Avenue CLOSED between Polaris Ave and Las Vegas Blvd

Southbound I-15 off-ramp to westbound Tropicana Ave CLOSED

Southbound I-15 flyover ramp to eastbound Tropicana: CLOSED

Tropicana Ave on-ramp to northbound I-15 CLOSED

Northbound I-15 off-ramp remains closed

Tropicana Ave on-ramp to southbound I-15 remains closed

What reopens on Thursday

NDOT said following this major closure, they will reopen the Tropicana Interchange to near-full capacity.

Drivers will be able to travel across four new and improved lanes in each direction from Polaris Avenue to Las Vegas Boulevard, but the turn lanes on Tropicana to north and southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane for ongoing median work.

Additionally, NDOT said the newly widened northbound I-15 off-ramp to east and west Tropicana will reopen as well as a reconstructed on-ramp on Tropicana to southbound I-15.

More lanes have also been added to the southbound I-15 flyover ramp to east Tropicana. The Tropicana on-ramp to northbound I-15 is still under reduced capacity.

Exit 36 (Tropicana Avenue) will also reopen, NDOT said. This will give better access to Frank Sinatra Drive and Arena Drive.

More information on the I-15/Tropcana project can be found on NDOT's website by clicking the link here.

