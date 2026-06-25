LVMPD: Stolen vehicle pursuit ends on northbound I-11 between Charleston, Pecos

UPDATE | 9:48 p.m.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has provided us with new information on this traffic incident.

According to Metro, officers were notified of a stolen vehicle near Cheyenne Avenue and Rancho Drive around 8:13 p.m. on Wednesday.

LVMPD told us a vehicle pursuit was initiated, and ended on northbound I-11 and Charleston.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody, and reported no injuries at this time.

We also reached out to Nevada State Police, where we learned that the roadway will be shut down for a minimum of two to three hours.

Continue to avoid the area as LVMPD carries out their investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

Channel 13 is tracking a roadway incident we're seeing on traffic cameras this evening.

Cameras show us that multiple lanes are blocked off by police presence on northbound I-11 between Charleston and Pecos.

Details are limited at this time. Channel 13 has reached out to police to learn more.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.