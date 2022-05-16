LVMPD says a minor now in critical condition from collision in East Las Vegas

EAST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday around 3:43 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sent a press release saying that there was a collision involving a vehicle and a minor in a residential neighborhood in East Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police say that the minor has been transported to Sunrise Trauma in critical condition. Police gave an update later on Thursday saying that the minor has been pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Police say that the incident occurred around the 6300 block of Pavestone Lane. This is an ongoing investigating according to the press release.

13 Action News is headed to the scene and will provide more information once available.